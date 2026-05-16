Weather today, forecast for Saturday, May 16: Sunny start of the day, clouds will cover the entire country by the evenin

In most of the country, the day will start with sunny weather. There will be a moderate and strong southerly wind, maximum temperatures will still rise and will be between 20° and 27°, in Sofia – around 22°.

Cloudiness from the southwest will increase and by the evening will also cover Northeastern Bulgaria.

In many places in the country there will be intense precipitation. Hail is also possible. A warning for significant amounts has been announced on Saturday in the western half of the country. There will also be powerful thunderstorm activity.

Thunderstorms and precipitation are also expected in the mountains, more significant in the massifs of the western half of the country. The wind will be moderate and strong, from the south.

On the coast it will be windy, but mostly sunny. There it will rain only on Sunday night and it will rain more mainly on the northern coast.

Weather in Europe - rain will also fall in many places in the western parts of the continent, where it will also remain cold for the season. Intense precipitation and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow in the countries of Central Europe, in the Apennines, as well as in many areas of the Balkans, already in the morning in the western parts of the peninsula, and by the end of the day - and in the eastern regions.

There will be precipitation in our country on Sunday as well, in more places already in Eastern Bulgaria, temporarily intense and significant in quantity in the northeastern regions. With a strong wind from the northwest, colder air will invade and the maximum temperatures will drop, more significantly in Western Bulgaria.

On Monday and Tuesday it will be windy, with variable clouds and precipitation only in the eastern and mountainous regions. On Wednesday, intense precipitation is expected again, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will gradually increase, but will remain lower than usual for this time of year.

Source: bntnews.bg