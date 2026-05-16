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"Bulgarian Posts resumes acceptance of shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman

"Bulgarian Posts resumes acceptance of shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman

In early March, it stopped accepting all types of shipments to a number of Middle Eastern countries

Май 16, 2026 07:39 133

"Bulgarian Posts resumes acceptance of shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman - 1
BNT BNT Българска национална телевизия

As of May 18, 2026, „Bulgarian Posts“ will resume accepting outgoing shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the company's press center announced.

In early March, „Bulgarian Posts“ stopped accepting all types of shipments to a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The measure was imposed due to canceled airline flights and closed airspace in the region after joint air strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran.


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