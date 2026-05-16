"Bulgarian Posts resumes acceptance of shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman

As of May 18, 2026, „Bulgarian Posts“ will resume accepting outgoing shipments to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the company's press center announced.

In early March, „Bulgarian Posts“ stopped accepting all types of shipments to a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The measure was imposed due to canceled airline flights and closed airspace in the region after joint air strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran.