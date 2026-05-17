Weather today, forecast for Sunday, May 17: Cold, significant cloudiness, precipitation and wind

A cold snap is expected in Bulgaria with mostly significant cloudiness, precipitation and increasing wind.

According to the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), a cold front will pass through the country, which will lead to the invasion of relatively cold air from the northwest.

Rain will fall in many places in the country, with precipitation being more frequent and more significant in quantity in Eastern Bulgaria. In the northeastern regions, there are conditions for temporarily intense and more abundant precipitation.

The wind will orient from the northwest and will strengthen, remaining noticeable in the coming days.

A serious temperature difference is observed between the regions. Maximum temperatures will vary from 15°-16° in Western Bulgaria to 21°-22° in the Upper Thracian Lowland. Cloudy weather with short rain showers is expected in Sofia. Temperatures will drop noticeably, with the minimum being around 6°-7°C, and the maximum reaching only 12°-15°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be warmer, but unstable. Maximum temperatures at sea will reach around 20°C, with variable cloudiness.

The Upper Thracian Lowland (Plovdiv and the surrounding area) will see the highest values for the day - up to 21°-22°C