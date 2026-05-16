Food supplier arrested after argument with Ivaylo Mirchev released on bail of 1,000 euros

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has released on bail of 1,000 euros the food supplier arrested after an argument with MP Ivaylo Mirchev, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office confirmed, NOVA reports.

The man has been charged with causing minor bodily harm, committed with hooligan motives.

The state prosecution has determined that there is no basis for requesting permanent arrest.

The incident occurred on Thursday, in the capital's "Lozenets" neighborhood, when a conflict arose between the two on the road after a car blocked traffic. According to the investigation, the tension escalated, with the courier attacking the MP, and when Mirchev tried to stop the situation until the police arrived, he was almost put on the hood of the car.

No one hit me, nor did I hit anyone - this is what Ivaylo Mirchev from "Democratic Bulgaria" said regarding the incident.

"Last night, shortly after 9:00 p.m., I was picking up the child from a field trip and in front of the house, on the only road I could get to my garage, a man had blocked the street with his car. I asked the driver of the car to move because I had nowhere to go. He refused. I took out my phone to take a picture of him. This probably made him nervous and he waved his hand several times while I was in my car. "He swung, but it just slid down my left cheek," Mirchev said.

He explained that he immediately called 112 because the man was "in a visibly strange state."