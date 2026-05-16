The incident with the food delivery man and MP Ivaylo Mirchev prompted the chairman of “Vazrazhdane”, Kostadin Kostadinov, to announce the political organization's readiness to help the worker.

“Mirchev went so far as to file a report with the police to arrest a poor food delivery man who parked for 5 minutes while waiting for his client to arrive. If they charge the worker, ”Vazrazhdane” will provide him with a lawyer. We should not let some self-forgetful informants terrorize ordinary people.”, Kostadinov wrote on the social network.

We recall that yesterday evening the social network was flooded with comments on a case in which Mirchev himself fought with an ordinary citizen. The reason was a car parked for several minutes with emergency lights in an unmarked place.

Passing by him is MP Ivaylo Mirchev, originally from the village of Krushari, Dobrich region, who has enough space to make the maneuver, which he declared in a clip deliberately released on the occasion on the social network. However, he begins with a purposeful provocation towards the other driver, who turns out to be a food courier, who apparently stopped in this way due to a lack of parking space and for a short period of time.

When a violation of this magnitude is detected, the Ministry of Interior authorities can issue a fine by law and they are the only ones with this authority. It is not known for what reasons Ivo Mirchev seized the functions of the Ministry of Interior, but with his behavior he provoked a huge scandal that could end in an incident. It is not clear to us what Mirchev is demonstrating from the majestic pedestal of a deputy from the yellow cobblestones, who went out into the street, but we remind him that every member of parliament is an employee of the Bulgarian people, and the provoked food supplier is a working Bulgarian citizen, whose taxes pay the deputy's salary. It is morally right for the MP to resign as a member of parliament after this act, "Vazrazhdane" states.

“Vazrazhdane” categorically stands behind the letter, but also the spirit of the law. Street safety and order are the most important in urban environments. Provoking such demonstrations, obviously seeking a PR effect, but creating a risk of incidents, are unacceptable in overcrowded cities like Sofia, where urban space and coexistence in it are a shared responsibility, the party emphasizes.