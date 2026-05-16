The British right-wing party Reform UK - "Reform UK", removed the Ukrainian flag from the facade of Essex County Council a few days after winning the elections, the BBC reported.

According to the media, the leader of the council, Peter Harris, called it a "proud moment". The Ukrainian flag had been hanging there since March 2022.

Previously, Reform UK banned all foreign flags, including Ukrainian, from flying on the buildings of the English councils it won in the regional elections on May 1.

In the elections on May 1, Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, performed best of all parties. The party won control of 10 councils (out of 23) and elected 677 local councillors. Before the election, the Reformers had not held a single seat in any of the local councils where elections were held this year.

Reform UK's decision sparked fierce debate in the UK.