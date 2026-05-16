Mehmed Dikme: There should be no sacred cows in Bulgarian politics

DPS will still be a strong political formation. DPS will experience its political catharsis – with or without Peevski. People are temporary.

This prediction was made to the Bulgarian National Radio by Mehmed Dikme, former Minister of Agriculture and former MP from DPS. He emphasized that DPS has its place in Bulgarian political life.

Only 5-6 months ago, Mr. Peevski held rallies under the windows of the presidency with huge posters "Rumene, get out!" and "Mr. Cash", they took away the cars of the Presidency, he reminded and asked:

"Where is he today? Why doesn't he protest? How did he completely turn 180 degrees? What is the reason for this radical change, has he lost his sight? (…) Society is tired of these people who are trying in one way or another to please themselves, while at the same time using various privileges given to them by the authorities."

Asked if he expects Peevski to be institutionally cornered, Dikme expressed the opinion that politicians should allow institutions to check them, without the checkers being put under pressure.

There should be no sacred cows in Bulgarian political life. Since the 1990s, so-called hidden lemons have always been introduced into parliamentary groups, the former Minister of Agriculture and MRF functionary also said.

All political formations that were associated with Borisov and GERB have disappeared. Formations associated with Dogan also disappeared, he added.

And at the moment when Boyko and Peevski became visibly one in the previous term, it was very clear that Peevski would pull GERB and Boyko back and thus be liquidated. People around Radev are very well aware that such a commitment could drag back the political formation for which the public voted. Radev's support is twice as great because people voted against the Boyko-Peevski tandem. Boyko realized this and tried to break the connection so that he could reanimate GERB.

Peevski played a very significant role in the DPS - he will go down in history as the man who dethroned Ahmed Dogan. Smart politicians, when they lose, step down. If Peevski realizes this, he should step down. If he stays, it is only a matter of time before the party rejects him, says Dikme's analysis.

This is perhaps the last train. Trust in political formations has completely collapsed. No one is insured in case they do not fulfill their commitments - that the fate of the PP and GERB will not follow them. Politicians need to sober up, Mehmed Dikme commented on the program "Politically Incorrect".

Radev is the longest-serving shadow prime minister. He has experience in administering real power and is not someone who comes from nowhere, pointed out Dikme, who expects quick and efficient solutions from the new government. We will understand that they are not changing the model, but only the people, when we see whether the promises are being fulfilled, he believes.

In his words, the two tests for Radev and his team this year are the election of the Prosecutor General and the Supreme Judicial Council and the presidential elections.

With whose support do you make the Supreme Judicial Council the first and second, presidential elections are coming up. Radev will most likely nominate or stand behind a candidate. If there is a slight deviation from the promises, you can be sure that the public will react very sensitively and in these elections you can expect a surprise, which will subsequently lead to upheavals next year, even before the local elections, in the central government.

When the public does not receive adequate answers, it punishes the politicians, the former Minister of Agriculture concluded.