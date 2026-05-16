GERB: It is a political mistake not to join the Special Tribunal for the Criminal Aggression against Ukraine

Bulgaria's decision not to join the initiative to establish a Special Tribunal for the Criminal Aggression against Ukraine is a political mistake. GERB took this position on its Facebook page.

The party points out that it is worrying that "this is happening at a time when most countries of the European Union and NATO clearly declare support for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

"This initiative is not directed against the Russian people. It is aimed at seeking responsibility for the very decision of one country to start a war against another in violation of the UN Charter — principle on which the entire post-war security system in Europe is built", emphasizes GERB.

The publication of Boyko Borisov's formation also emphasizes that our country "has no interest in appearing as a country that relies on NATO guarantees, but avoids political responsibility when it must clearly take a position. Such behavior is not perceived as caution. In international politics, it is perceived as a lack of strategic clarity".

And it adds that for Bulgaria, participation in such formats is also in direct national interest. "The Black Sea region is directly related to our security, energy, transport corridors, investments and economic stability. The weaker international law, the more insecure small and medium-sized countries become," GERB also points out.

According to the party, "Bulgaria must be an active, predictable and respected participant in all international formats that affect the security of Europe and the future of the Black Sea region".