Rumen Radev: Bulgaria awaits Europe and the world at Eurovision 2027!

A Bulgarian victory with global resonance! This is what Dara brought us at Eurovision. Congratulations to the girl who, with her talent and professionalism, broke through all the complex considerations and prejudices of the vote, wrote Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Facebook this morning after Dara's victory at the 70th edition of the music contest.

"Dara is yet another proof that Bulgaria can win.

Congratulations to BNT and the entire team that contributed to the victory! Bulgaria awaits Europe and the world at Eurovision 2027!", Radev also wrote on the social network.