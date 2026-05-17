Expert: There is no chance for a person, no matter how strong, to overpower a bear

We should not make noise when climbing the mountain, because in this way we can provoke bears or other wild animals. This was reminded in the morning block of bTV by Vladimir Todorov from the Institute of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Studies at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

He was a guest in the studio in connection with the discovery of the mutilated corpse of a man on Vitosha, who is believed to have been attacked by a bear.

Todorov admitted that Vitosha is home to about 10-15 bears, but did not want to commit to certainty whether the tragedy was due to an attack by such an animal.

In general, Bulgarian bears are not aggressive. In my opinion, it is more of a surprise, because wild animals become aggressive when they are frightened, explained Todorov.

The expert pointed out that a person should never confront a bear, because no matter how fast and strong he is, he has no chance against such a predator as a bear.

In conclusion, Vladimir Todorov appealed to people to be calm and emphasized that there is no reason to panic and once again specified that there is still no definitive evidence that a bear killed the man on Vitosha. In this regard, he did not rule out the version that the tourist was also attacked by a pack of dogs, which, according to him, are also found in the mountains.