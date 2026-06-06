Today is the deadline for removing the fence of the illegal town in "Baba Alino"

Today is the deadline that the Regional Forestry Directorate set for the Ukrainian corporation KUB to remove the fence of the illegal settlement in the Baba Alino area expires. If this does not happen, it will be demolished by force tomorrow.



According to the Regional Forestry Directorate in Varna, the properties in the Baba Alino area fall into a residential zone for low-rise construction, but they will hardly become an urbanized zone. An inspection is currently underway in the Varna municipality, and similar actions are also pending in the Water and Sewerage Department.

The Prosecutor's Office is conducting several investigations - for illegal construction, false documents and inaction of officials.