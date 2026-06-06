Kostadinov: Parties work in symbiosis to protect the interests of a Ukrainian group on the Black Sea coast

Our voice was not heard, because the voice of truth is difficult to hear in Bulgarian politics, and in Baba Alino it was about a very big crime, which was covered up on local soil by the PP-DB and the municipal administration, governed by the PP-DB, and at the national level by the GERB, MRF and BSP governments, and in a very serious symbiosis with the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian embassy here. This was stated in “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov” on BNT, the leader of “Vazrazhdane” Kostadin Kostadinov.

According to him, the local authorities were fully aware of what was happening in early 2023, even during the administration of GERB mayor Ivan Portnih and continued in the same way during the administration of PP-DB. Kostadinov said that "Vazrazhdane" found out about what was happening from one of Blagomir Kotsev's deputies, who in March last year on BNT from the place where "wood was being cut and built" explained that this was a very serious violation.

Kostadinov described the behavior of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev as brazen and stressed that he should immediately resign.

„Kotsev explains that he did not know about the case, and we found out from his deputy. We see how some parties, which are supposedly in a very serious clash, almost antagonistic towards each other, but in reality work in perfect symbiosis when they have to protect the interest of a Ukrainian criminal group, which is turning the Bulgarian Black Sea coast into an enclave.“

Kostadinov added that the MP from “Vazrazhdane“ Kosta Stoyanov will present data on other similar illegal constructions in the coming days.

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ stated that there are armed Ukrainians - a group - in Varna.

“They are structured like any mafia organization - extremely well. They have a very serious fleet of vehicles, they have bases, weapons, huge amounts of cash, they have an umbrella from the Ukrainian embassy.“

According to him, Bulgaria has so far had to extradite the Ukrainian ambassador because of her intervention in the unprecedented decision of the State Security Service to withdraw its order to expel Oleg Nevzorov, as well as for the claim, which is yet to be proven, that the Ukrainian entrepreneur left our country in a Ukrainian embassy car.