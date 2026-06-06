Kaloyan Pargov, SINPI: Preserving national identity is our main task

Preserving national identity is our main task. Therefore, I propose that the Ministry of Education and Science submit to the Council of Ministers the proposal for a national program “The People's Awakeners and Me”. This was said by the founder of the Strategic Institute for National Policies and Ideas - SINPI Dr. Kaloyan Pargov, who participated in awarding the participants in the 16th edition of the national project “The People's Awakeners and Me”, initiated by Assoc. Prof. Kircho Atanasov, of good memory.

Pargov pointed out that for 16 years now, students from all over the country have been studying the biographies of the Bulgarian awakeners, those emblems of the Bulgarian national spirit that build the foundations of our nation, drawing its future. Thousands of students are participating in this initiative with their drawings, poems, stories, essays. In total, over 93 thousand children have joined "People's Awakeners and Me".

„It is surprising that the state has not yet requested that this initiative become a priority national program "People's Awakeners and Me". We all agree that our society today needs to rediscover our spiritual tablets, to revive the most characteristic examples of heroic behavior and patriotism", he believes.

In his words, it is clear that love for Bulgaria and education in national values should be among the goals of the educational system.

„Discovering the world, at least in my opinion, goes through the knowledge and assimilation of national values and virtues", said Kaloyan Pargov.