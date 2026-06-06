Sofia Municipality begins washing in the neighborhoods in the central city

The Sofia Municipality begins a phased washing by carriage of streets, sidewalks and adjacent spaces in the central city of Sofia. The activities are carried out by assignment of the Sofia Inspectorate and are part of the regular schedule for maintaining a cleaner and more welcoming urban environment, limiting dust and improving air quality in the summer season.

From June 8, the activities begin in the "Triaditsa" district - center, with the first carriage covering the section between "Vitosha" Blvd., "Patriarh Evtimiy" Blvd., "Hristo Botev" Blvd., "Parchevich" St. and ul. „Solunska“.

On June 9, the washing will continue in the block between ul. „Hristo Botev“, ul. „Vitosha“, ul. „Alabin“ and ul. „Solunska“.

In order to ensure a complete and high-quality washing of the street lanes, sidewalks, road signs, alleys and shared spaces, in the period from 07:30 to 16:30, traffic, standing and parking on the streets falling into the respective block will be prohibited. For the duration of the activities, separate sections of the paid parking zones – „blue“ and „green“ zone, as well as the places that are “official subscription“.

The Sofia Inspectorate calls on car owners to move them in a timely manner so that the activities can be carried out in full and with the necessary quality. The remaining cars in the section will be forcibly moved to free spaces in neighboring streets, and information about their location can be obtained by calling 0700 13 233.

Notifications about the upcoming washing are posted in advance on residential buildings in the relevant sections, and an up-to-date schedule can be found on the Sofia Inspectorate website in the “Washing and schedules“ section.

After the completion of the activities in the “Triaditsa“ area – center, phased washing of carriages will also be carried out in the areas of „Vazrazhdane“, „Oborishte“, „Sredets“, „Lozenets“, „Krasno selo“ and the rest of „Triaditsa“, and the activities will continue until August.

The organization of the implementation of the activities is carried out jointly by the Sofia Inspectorate, cleaning companies, CGM, SDVR – Traffic Police, Municipal Police and „Sofiyska voda“ AD.

We thank the citizens for their understanding and cooperation – the clearing of street lanes is a key condition for the quality implementation of the activities and a better urban environment.