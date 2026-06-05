Ivan Takov: We submitted a report to the Municipal Council to cancel the decision to rename the park "Zaimov"

The group of the Local Coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" in the Municipal Council submitted a report to cancel the decision to rename the park "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov". This was announced by Ivan Takov, chairman of the BSP - Sofia and the group of socialists in the Municipal Council. At the session a week ago, with the support of the municipal councilors from PP-DB, "Blue Sofia" and part of GERB and "Save Sofia", a report was adopted to change the name of the park from "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov" to of "Oborishte".

"We cannot allow a mockery of the worthy personalities of our past. A Bulgarian general, who participated in three wars, twice awarded the Order "For Bravery" for demonstrated military qualities and the son of an apostle of the April Uprising, should not become a victim of ideological complacency today, commented Ivan Takov. - The decision to rename the park, which was adopted at the last session, in addition to being illegal due to a contradiction with the substantive law, is also unmotivated".

In their report, the municipal councilors from the group of the Local Coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" indicate that the decision was adopted in violation of the provision of Art. 4, para. 2 of the Regulation on naming and renaming municipal sites, placing, moving and removing monuments and artistic elements on the territory of Sofia Municipality. It clearly states that municipal sites and sites of municipal importance are renamed when a historical name or historical justice is restored, or when establishing existing identical or duplicate names of streets, boulevards or squares, as well as sites with digital numbering. In the report adopted at the session last week, none of the indicated reasons for renaming the park are present.

"The Sofia Municipal Council does not and did not have the right to submit for discussion, voting and adoption a decision to rename the park "Gen. Vladimir Zaimov".

The opposite would constitute a misinterpretation of its own regulatory acts and a violation of the principle of "rule of law", enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, the report of the "BSP for Bulgaria" group also states. - Last but not least, for the residents of Sofia, the park is widely recognizable and permanently established with the name "Zaimov Park".

This name has been used for decades in everyday communication, the media and the public space and has become an integral part of the city's identity. Regardless of the changes that have occurred over the years in its official name, for the majority of Sofia residents the park continues to be known precisely as "Zaimov".

The established public use of this name turns it not only into a geographical landmark, but also into an element of the cultural memory of our city. Therefore, the name "Zaimov Park" remains the most common and naturally used name among Sofia residents. Renaming municipal sites, including emblematic places for Sofia such as "Zaimov" Park, cannot and should not be a substitute for consistent and effective policies for the development of the Capital.

Such initiatives often create a fleeting public buzz and attract attention, but do not solve the real problems that citizens face - the accessibility of the urban environment, public infrastructure, cleanliness, security and lack of access to social services.

When there are no concrete results and a long-term vision for the development of the city, symbolic actions such as changing established names risk being perceived as a form of political populism. They direct the public debate to topics with symbolic meaning, instead of to issues that have a direct impact on the everyday lives of Sofia residents.