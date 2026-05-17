The Mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov declared the city's desire to host the next edition of "Eurovision", after it became clear that Bulgaria will host the contest in 2027.

"I know that Sofia will be a great host, but I declare Burgas' categorical desire to host. We will do our best to make it perfect. And it will be", Nikolov wrote on Facebook.

What Dara did for Bulgaria is yet to yield results. And not only because of "Eurovision". In fact, Dara wrote the modern fairy tale for the young – no matter how hard it is, don't give up, wrote Dimitar Nikolov.

Dara won "Eurovision" with her energizing dance anthem Bangaranga. The 27-year-old contestant won convincingly with both the audience and the jury votes. Israel came in second place, and Romania came in third.