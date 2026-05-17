Bojanov: There is a risk of achieving the opposite effect with the price-related measures

There is a risk of achieving the opposite effect with these price-related measures! This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bojanov from the PG of "Democratic Bulgaria", explaining:

"We did not support the measures of "Progressive Bulgaria" to control prices, we had "abstain" votes and not a few, because we recognize the need for price-related measures and we understand the problem, we see that prices are rising. The state must take some measures to alleviate this growth, but the risk is that these measures will achieve the opposite effect or, at best, have no effect at all. When you tell business that you will burden it with more regulation and fines, which opens up a corruption risk, it tells itself that it is better to raise prices, just in case".

We will support the government's proposal for real-time price transparency, he announced:

"The CPC is an extremely important instrument for guaranteeing competition, and competition is the only long-term instrument that can bring down prices. All attempts at price ceilings and markups that have been tried in Europe have failed and had the opposite effect - Hungary and Greece are such examples. So we will support some of the measures and propose our own".

Bozhanov emphasized that in connection with the high prices of fuels, the State Budget has proposed a temporary removal of the biocomponent, which would reduce the price.

The role of the state is to guarantee fair conditions on the market and fair competition, he emphasized.

In connection with the amendments to the Judiciary Act, Bozhanov emphasized that this is not the declared judicial reform, but is part of an ongoing effort that must have parliamentary support:

"We have submitted bills, we will submit more, related to the legislative process. ... If a majority is found to support these right things, which we have been insisting on for 10 years, this is a reward, not a reason for jealousy, that the PB are active on this topic".

In his words, the rules for electing members of the Supreme Judicial Council should make it clear what is required:

"Morality cannot be objectified, but specific checks, for example, on the candidates' property - it must be checked whether it was purchased on a tax assessment, i.e. taxes were evaded, as well as whether their income corresponds to the property. It is good to know whether there was wiretapping of these candidates, for what purpose it was and whether compromising material was collected. Participation in secret organizations of magistrates is also good to know in advance, in addition to the fact that they are obliged to declare it. ... We will not vote for cats in a sack. We will hold a hearing, we will conduct inspections and we will make our decision about the specific people.

There are still no talks with us about a majority of 160 votes for the election of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council, he said.

"We will not take our eyes off the corruption schemes and the conquest of the state. As an opposition, we will not allow this. If things are going in the right direction, we support them, but if they turn a blind eye to such things, we are there," the MP from the DB's PG also stated.

In the program "Nedelya 150" Bozhidar Bozhanov commented on the case of the other co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" - Ivaylo Mirchev, where a man was arrested for arguing with him and hooliganism after a remark by the deputy from the State Duma about improper parking:

"He certainly did not use his status as a member of parliament. Not once did Mirchev say the infamous phrase "Do you know who I am?", nor did he call any senior staff - the Minister of Internal Affairs denied that Ivaylo had called him. ... Aggression on the road is something that we all have an obligation to de-escalate, especially public figures like us. ... What he called for on social networks, I share this call, is for the competent authorities not to overdo it. The prosecution should not ask for a preventive measure just to show that when it comes to a public figure, they have to work around it and overdo it and detain the person, given that there was no reason for him to be detained".