Weather today, forecast for Monday, May 18: Windy and warmer, light precipitation in the mountainous areas

Mostly light precipitation is expected and only in isolated places, mainly in the mountainous areas.

Cloudiness will be variable, after noon - often significant. Moderate and strong northwesterly wind will continue to blow, but maximum temperatures will be higher than yesterday, between 19° and 24°, on the coast - between 20° and 22°, in Sofia - around 19°.

In the mountains too there will be more significant cloudiness and precipitation in the afternoon hours. Moderate and strong northwesterly winds will blow.

It will remain windy along the Black Sea coast, but mostly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers along the northern coast.

In the coming days, maximum temperatures in our country will remain unchanged, lower than usual for the month of May, but minimum temperatures will gradually increase. It will also remain windy, with moderate northwesterly winds. Many more precipitations are expected, intense in places and accompanied by thunderstorms. A temporary cooling is expected on Saturday, when colder air will penetrate with a strong wind from the northeast.