„We need to support more the people who make music and art in Bulgaria. We have many talented people who have something to show and we need your support and love to conquer the world. We are an extremely talented people who are yet to receive more attention“, said DARA to the thousands of fans who gathered at “Vasil Levski“ Airport in the capital to welcome her.

After these words, the first duet between DARA and fans of the Eurovision Song Contest winning song “Bangaranga“ was sung.

The euphoria surrounding Dara's welcome began on the plane on the way from Vienna to Sofia. Videos of passengers chanting “Dara, Dara“ appeared on the Internet.

At “Vasil Levski“ Airport, the Austrian Airlines plane was greeted with a water salute – a tradition that is done when welcoming the first flight to a given destination.

After getting off the plane, a conversation with the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev followed. Hundreds of fans awaited DARA in the “Arrivals“ hall at the capital's airport, who were euphoric at the appearance of the new Bulgarian star on the music scene. For the first time in the 70-year history of the contest, Bulgaria won Eurovision.

DARA had difficulty leaving the airport due to the influx of fans who wanted to take pictures with her and get an autograph. In Karina's account, the singer left the capital's airport in a police van.

However, the fans stayed at the airport, singing and dancing to the sounds of “Bangaranga“.

Bulgaria won convincingly with a total of 516 Eurovision points. Israel came in second and third with 343 and Romania with 296. Thus, we set a new record, achieving one of the most convincing victories in the history of the contest. With a lead of 173 points over the second most liked contestant, Bulgarian star DARA recorded the largest gap between first and second place so far. "Bangaranga" received 312 points from the audience vote and 204 from the international jury. Thus, our country secured the hosting of the next edition of the contest.