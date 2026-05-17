Dzambazki: Skopje with a new provocation, Bulgaria must insist on compliance with European commitments

The tensions between Sofia and Skopje escalated again after the reaction of the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, who criticized the Bulgarian side for using the address “North Macedonian“. In response to this, in the program “In Focus“ the Deputy Chairman of VMRO Angel Dzambazki described the reaction as “complexionist and clownish“.

In his words, such behavior is an expression of internal contradictions in Skopje. “This is an absolute provocation. They cannot afford such a tone towards other countries, but they do it towards Bulgaria“, said Dzambazki. He gave an example of documents from the US State Department, which also use the term “North Macedonian“, without provoking diplomatic reactions from Skopje.

According to Dzambazki, the key problem remains the failure to fulfill the commitments under the so-called “French proposal“, which regulates the framework for North Macedonia's negotiations with the European Union. “There has been no real progress for three years. This is a provocation not only to Bulgaria, but to the entire European Union“, he emphasized.

The politician was categorical that the topic of European membership is not a bilateral issue. “Skopje should talk to Brussels, not Sofia. They promised specific reforms - they must implement them“, he added.

Regarding the reaction of the Bulgarian side, Dzambazki called for calm and consistency. He expressed confidence that President Rumen Radev will continue the current line of moderate but firm policy. “We should not give in to emotional reactions. Bulgaria should simply remind us of what has not been accomplished“, he said.

Dzambazky described as “good news“ the possible change in Hungary's course towards the Balkans, including with regard to figures such as Nikola Gruevski.

“So far, Viktor Orbán's government has supported anti-Bulgarian positions in the region. If this changes, an axis between Belgrade and Skopje, which worked against Bulgarian interests, will weaken,“ he commented.

Regarding Bulgaria's foreign policy orientation, Dzambazky rejected the theses of opposition between a “pro-Eastern“ and “pro-Western“ line. “Bulgarian national interest is to be a strong country in a strong European Union. Labels are unnecessary“, he said.

Congratulations on DARA's success

Dzambazki congratulated Bulgarian singer DARA on her victory in Eurovision. “This is a huge success. Such advertising for Bulgaria cannot be bought with money“, he emphasized, adding that such achievements have not only cultural but also economic significance for the country.