A young man has 50% burns after fishing near the tracks

A fisherman from the Montana village of Dolno Belotintsi is in danger of his life after touching the BDZ contact electric network with his fishing rod, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Montana announced.

The incident occurred on May 16 at around 16:30 on a railway bridge over the Ogosta River in the “Ogosta“ district in Montana. While fishing, the 22-year-old man touched the BDZ contact electric network with a carbon telescopic rod. As a result, an electric arc occurred and a high-voltage current passed through his body.

The man received about 50% burns and was admitted for treatment at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Montana with life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the incident was visited by an on-duty operational group, an inspection was carried out and pre-trial proceedings were initiated. Witnesses and eyewitnesses to the incident were questioned.

The work on the case continues at the Regional Department - Montana.