"Al. Stamboliyski" Blvd. from "K. Velichkov" Blvd. to "Zapadna" St.

As of today, "Al. Stamboliyski" Blvd. between "Konstantin Velichkov" Blvd. and Zapaden Park is open to traffic, where a complete reconstruction has been carried out. The movement of vehicles is carried out on the main road lanes, and the trams on a separate new route. Construction works continue in the local lanes and areas adjacent to the buildings. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor for Public Construction of the Sofia Municipality Nikola Lyutov.

The laying of the last layer of asphalt pavement in the section has been completed, new markings have been made and road signs have been installed. The entire 1.8 km route from “Alexander Stamboliyski“ Blvd. has renovated roadways. A new road structure, underground engineering infrastructure, and a contact cable network and street lighting with energy-efficient lighting fixtures have been installed.

Special attention has been paid to tram stops - platforms with railings to the roadway have been built to increase safety, as well as transitional ramps for an accessible environment. Tactile strips have been installed on the sidewalks in the intersection areas for better orientation of people in disadvantaged situations.

The sidewalks, alley network, and landscaping have been renovated. Shrub and tree vegetation is being planted, new benches are being installed, and waste bins are being installed.

A new temporary traffic organization has been introduced along a nearly two-kilometer section of the capital's boulevard. The route of tram line No. 10 is being restored, and a new line No. 13 is being provided.

In order to increase traffic safety, left turns by motor vehicles are made where it is safest: at regulated intersections along the boulevard. There are five such places where road users have the opportunity to make a left turn and access the nearby residential areas of the neighborhood in the section from Konstantin Velichkov Blvd. to Zapadna St.

The goal is fewer collisions and incidents, as well as providing faster public transport for thousands of people every day. In the section from Konstantin Velichkov Blvd. to Zapadna St., left turns are made at four traffic light-regulated intersections, respectively:

Blvd. "Konstantin Velichkov"

"Anton"

"Vardar"

"Bulina Livada"

At the T-shaped intersection of "Alexander Stamboliyski" and "Zapadna" Str., there is also an opportunity for a left turn, which is regulated by traffic signs.

Crossing and turning along the tram route are among the riskiest maneuvers in the city. Therefore, they are directed to places with traffic lights and control. In order to prevent accidents between cars and trams, it is also planned to install a traffic light system on "Konstantin Velichkov" Blvd. and ul. “Dr. Kalinkov”, where several road accidents occurred.

This traffic organization reduces conflicts between cars and trams, speeds up the movement of public transport and ensures its greater predictability.

The reconstruction of bul. “Al. Stamboliyski“ is one of the strategic projects in the construction program of the Sofia Municipality, financed with funds from the state budget.