Attention, drivers: Temporary changes in traffic in places on the Struma Motorway and before the Kulata

From May 18 to 20, the organization of traffic on sections of the Struma Motorway in the Kyustendil region will be temporarily changed, as well as the organization of traffic on a section of road I-1 before the Kulata border checkpoint, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

Next week, warranty repairs to joints at km 53 in the lane in the direction of Blagoevgrad will be carried out. To carry out the activities, traffic will be limited in the active and emergency lanes, and vehicles will be redirected to the overtaking lane.

In several sections of the Struma Motorway advertising facilities will be built. Therefore, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., access to the emergency lane will be gradually limited.

On May 18, advertising facilities will be installed at the 70th km of the highway in the direction of Blagoevgrad. On May 19, work will be carried out at the 71st km in the direction of Blagoevgrad, and at the 79th km in the lane to Sofia.

On May 19 and 20, advertising facilities will be placed at the 66th and 70th km of the highway in the direction of Blagoevgrad, as well as at the 67th km in the lane to Sofia.

From 8 a.m. on May 18 to 8 a.m. on May 20, for warranty repairs to the asphalt pavement, the traffic organization will temporarily change in a 200-meter section of the I-1 Sofia - Kulata road before the “Kulata“ border checkpoint. The work will be carried out in the Sofia lane at the 442nd km and the passage will be limited. Traffic will be two-way in the lane to Kulata, with a speed limit of up to 30 km/h.

As of May 14, repairs are also being made to the asphalt pavement of the bridge structure at the “Small Tunnel“ road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge in the direction of Kulata. To carry out the activities and in the coming days, cars traveling to Kulata will be redirected along the “Small Tunnel“ bypass road, which is in close proximity to the first-class road, with a speed limit of 30 km/h.

Previously, temporary changes were also announced on some roads in the Sofia region and for traffic congestion on the “Trakia” motorway (see active links).

The “Road Infrastructure” Agency appeals to drivers to be careful, to follow traffic rules and speed limits, and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travelers.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20 at RIA.