Traffic is heavy at "Kapitan Andreevo"

Traffic is heavy at the border crossing "Kapitan Andreevo" on the border with Turkey at the exit for trucks. This was reported on its website by the General Directorate of the "Border Police". The information on traffic at the Bulgarian border checkpoints is as of 6:00 a.m. today.

On the border with Romania, traffic is normal at all border crossings. At the border crossing Ruse-Gyurgevo, repair work is being carried out in the Bulgarian section of the bridge facility. Traffic is regulated.

Traffic is normal at all border crossings on the border with Greece. Through "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad" cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass. Cars, buses and trucks pass through "Kulata", "Ilinden" and "Kapitan Petko Voyvoda".

Traffic is normal at all border checkpoints on the borders with the Republic of North Macedonia and Serbia.