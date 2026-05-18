Miloshev: The Bulgarian hosting of Eurovision will be at the level of the Austrian one

The Bulgarian hosting of "Eurovision" will be at the level of the Austrian one, said the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev in the studio of "The Day Begins". DARA and Evtim Miloshev on the air of BNT initiated the young performer's idea of creating a home for artists.

DARA: "I have a big dream in Bulgaria to create a home for artists and to begin to exist as an environment and as a society. I have had this idea for 4 years now and I want to help create a space. These spaces give many people, regardless of their abilities, a chance to develop.“

Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Culture: “When DARA is the patron of such an initiative, it has a very good beginning and start. This is an inspiration for the entire nation.“

Evtim Miloshev - Minister of Culture: “This week the Council of Ministers will create an organization for Bulgaria's hosting of “Eurovision”. I have inner confidence that Bulgaria will do extremely well. We are talking about the organization of the song contest itself - choice of venue, security, logistics, marketing and advertising. The Bulgarian hosting of –Eurovision” will be at the level of the Austrian one.”

Evtim Miloshev - Minister of Culture: “Bulgaria is turning from a spectator into a stage. This is an authoritative platform with a 70-year tradition, which is a wonderful opportunity for the visibility of Bulgaria, Bulgarian culture and Bulgarian talent on the European and world stage."

Miloshev commented on the applications of Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas to host the competition next year:

Evtim Miloshev - Minister of Culture: “Undoubtedly, the capital and the opportunities that the city of Sofia provides are leading. But what happened yesterday - the three large cities that authoritatively and ambitiously expressed interest, we are talking about Burgas, Plovdiv and Varna - is a good sign. I believe that the most reasonable thing is, as in any such process, to consider all the options, to think carefully and then to make the final decision.“

Evtim Miloshev - Minister of Culture: “The entire organization goes through the Bulgarian National Television, which is the host. The state's commitment is to create an organization and have very clearly distributed responsibilities between state institutions and the involved structures."