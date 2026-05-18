Rumen Radev on the war in Ukraine: It is high time for diplomacy

It is high time for diplomacy, because the war of attrition actually exhausts all participating and supporting countries.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in response to a question regarding the possibility of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It is not important for us whether we will have one or a team of negotiators, it is important to start negotiations, the Bulgarian Prime Minister said. It is important that Europe finally achieves a good balance between military, economic and diplomatic instruments, he added.

And we hope that these negotiations will start as soon as possible, Rumen Radev also said.

Earlier today, the Bulgarian Prime Minister arrived in Berlin, where he was welcomed with military honors at the Federal Chancellery building. The Prime Minister is leading a delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.