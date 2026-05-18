Prime Minister Radev to Merz: It is important for us to have food security

First official visit of Prime Minister Rumen Radev to Berlin. The Prime Minister's first visit is not by chance to Germany. He emphasized that the country is our strategic partner.

Radev was welcomed at the Chancellery. Radev and Merz had a conversation “one-on-one”. A plenary meeting of the two delegations was also held with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The focus of the talks was on the defense of Europe, military production and investments in our country, as well as sustainable cohesion policy.

Bulgaria has established itself not as a periphery, but as an important partner in Europe, Prime Minister Radev is confident.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria: "Due to political instability, we cannot unleash our potential. For the first time in 30 years, we have a political force that won the elections. We have a new government, we aim to strengthen the rule of law, to introduce high-tech production. Accelerating infrastructure and energy products, through aggressive attraction and protection of foreign production, security, industrial sustainability of Europe. In conditions of war, Europe must have a much stronger role in diplomacy for de-escalation and restoration of peace. We need a clear strategy for our own investment capacity."

Friedrich Merz - Chancellor of Germany: "Germany is the largest trading partner for Bulgaria. I am glad that we can continue these relations in the EU. Strengthening the competitiveness of the EU is one of our main goals. We must reduce corruption and expand cooperation."

"Regarding the challenges facing security policy in Europe, I can say that we will continue our efforts for a lasting and just peaceful solution in Ukraine, and that is what we talked about. We are increasing and will increase the pressure on Moscow, Kiev can count on our consistent and unwavering support. Europe is ready to sit at the table for negotiations with Ukraine, with Russia and the USA. I am glad, dear Rumen Radev, that Bulgaria will follow this path of European solidarity. The fact that since the new Hungarian government took office, a new cohesion has been achieved in Europe, and this will bring us closer to peace," Merz pointed out.

Iran should not hold the whole world hostage, the German Chancellor emphasized.

"Iran should no longer hold the whole world hostage, the nuclear military program must be terminated and in a verifiable manner. We will not tolerate attacks on Israel and our partners in the region. Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz for free and unrestricted shipping, and that is why we will continue to advocate for it. Last Friday I spoke with President Trump - we were of the same opinion on the goals and the need for a negotiated solution," Merz pointed out.

In addition to "Rheinmetall" there is potential for many other joint projects, Prime Minister Radev emphasized.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria: "The IST systems in the common European shield, for the acquisition of various ammunition, for the integration of weapons, anti-ship systems. It is important for us to maintain these high-tech platforms ourselves. In terms of drones, Bulgaria is getting better and better. When we talk about defense - this means not only weapons - we have a large joint project for a gigafactory with high capacity."

Friedrich Merz - Chancellor of Germany: "There should be cooperation, the amount of production should increase and thus prices should be reduced. Only then will we have a serious capacity for European defense. The systems we produce should be in large numbers."

We must have food sovereignty, Radev is convinced.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria: " It is important for us to have a sustainable cohesion and common agricultural policy. This means food security. This way we will guarantee the common security of Europe, so that it is a global factor."

Friedrich Merz - Chancellor of Germany: "We need a sensible agricultural policy. Less bureaucracy and more open markets."

"The two public media depend on a floating budget. It is important for us to ensure stable financing of the public media without being dependent on the government."