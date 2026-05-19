Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, May 19: Cloudiness is increasing, in Northern Bulgaria it remains windy

At night the wind will weaken and over most of the country it will be mostly clear.

Minimum temperatures will be in the range of 9° to 12°, in Sofia around 9°, and maximum temperatures - between 19° and 24°, in Sofia - around 20°, along the Black Sea coast between 18° and 23°.

Cloudiness will increase and in the afternoon in the southern half of the country there will be rain - mainly in the mountainous areas, accompanied by thunderstorms. Windy weather will persist in Northern Bulgaria.

And in the mountains around and after noon, there will be short-term rain showers, with thunderstorms. A moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures in our resorts will be from 10° in Aleko, to

14° in Borovets.

By the end of the week, the weather will remain very changeable. On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will remain unchanged. There will be more sunny hours, but also areas with precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms.

On Friday and Saturday it will rain in more places in the country and more intensely. Maximum temperatures will slightly decrease and in most areas will be around and below 20°.