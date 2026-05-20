Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, May 20: Clouds and rain over the country

The cloud cover will be broken, over the eastern half of the country - mostly significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. Around and after noon in places in the eastern regions there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.

By the evening, the phenomena will also cover Central Bulgaria. There are conditions for hail. There will be moderate, in the eastern regions up to strong winds from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 21° and 26°, in the Sofia region - around 21°.

The atmospheric pressure is and will remain slightly lower than the average for the month.

At night, the cloudiness will be mostly significant. In the southern half of the country, precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms will weaken and stop, but will begin in the eastern regions. The wind will be weak from the west-northwest.

Along the Black Sea coast, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, around and after noon - cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds and in many places there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms. There are conditions for hail. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-15°. The sea water temperature is between 14° and 17°. The sea swell will be 2 points.



In the mountains the cloudiness will be variable, more often - significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. Mainly around and after noon there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 14°, at 2000 meters - about 6°.



On Thursday and Friday the cloudiness will be more often significant, in many places there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms.

On Thursday it will be mainly in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, and on Friday throughout the country. The wind will be moderate to from the northwest. The maximum temperatures on Thursday will be between 22° and 27°, on Friday they will be a degree or two lower.

Source: bntnews.bg