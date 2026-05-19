Sofia erupted with Dara and "Bangaranga"

Bulgaria officially welcomed DARA - the winner of the 70th edition of “Eurovision“. The Sofia Municipality and BNT organized a special show on “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square, where we all celebrated the first Bulgarian victory at the biggest song contest together.

Exactly at 7:00 p.m. DARA took to the stage and opened her long-awaited concert with the hit that conquered the whole world - “Bangaranga“, Nova TV reported.

The festive program gathered thousands of fans of the star. A special highlight of the program is the 60-meter red carpet, along which DARA walked through the audience to greet those present.

The mood is also high in the separate VIP area. Not only thousands of citizens, but also dozens of officials came to meet DARA, to respect and greet her. The Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev, politicians, public figures, and artists came to the “Alexander I” Square. The special event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov.

On the stage built to welcome DARA after her victory at “Eurovision”, the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev presented her with a symbolic key with which she “opened our hearts”. “I am extremely happy to see this energy here on the square, to show you how much we love you. I wish you creative inspiration and to receive the love of the people”, said Terziev.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Mayor of the Sofia Municipality for Culture and Tourism Irina Dakova stated that the technical layout of the stage also includes large video walls, which were erected immediately before the start of the concert.

For the security of the event, there were six checkpoints and temporary traffic organization. At 4:00 p.m., the section of Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. was closed, and the restrictions will remain in effect until about 9:00 p.m. City transport will operate on its usual routes.

„Five of the checkpoints are for citizens, and the sixth - for contractors. The inspection and the access regime will be carried out by officers, and around 15:30-16:00 citizens from the perimeter were asked to leave the area so that an inspection could be carried out by officers from the SOBT at the General Directorate of the „Gendarmerie”. "If it rains, citizens with umbrellas will be allowed in," said Senior Inspector Ivan Georgiev from the Sofia Internal Affairs Directorate.

The organizers emphasize that Sofia has the necessary capacity to host major international events, pointing to the good infrastructure, tourism growth and the city's experience from previous large-scale forums.

Such initiatives are expected to contribute to the establishment of the capital as a cultural and tourist destination.

Krassimir Dimitrov from the Directorate of "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" at the Sofia Municipality called on everyone who decided to go to the square to comply with the requirements for mass events. "Glass bottles and pyrotechnics should not be brought, as well as bulky luggage, because this is dangerous. There will be many children. I personally expect more than 10 thousand people. We have taken all measures for fire safety, population protection and emergency assistance. We have also built a so-called buffer zone in the middle of the square, so that we can limit the number of people in the first and second zones. We have also provided a free perimeter", explained Dimitrov.

A 70-meter corridor has also been created, along which DARA will pass. It will also be accessible from the side, where fans will be able to take pictures with it and get autographs, he said.

"People intoxicated or who have used other substances will not be allowed. This must be clear to everyone. There will be strict checks, because we expect many children - even under the age of 14. Therefore, we must take all measures to prevent incidents", Dimitrov is categorical.

There will be three medical teams located in different places on the square. "Our employees from the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate will be in the central part to react if necessary. We also have buffer zones. In the left part, by the garden, a joint headquarters with the police will be located, from where we will react to any signal," he emphasized.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. was closed from G. S. Rakovski Blvd. to Maria Luiza Blvd., and then traffic was also restricted in the area of Sofia University and Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., as checkpoints had to be built.

At the moment, no serious changes are required in public transport. "Traffic will continue on "G. S. Rakovski" Str. and "Vasil Levski" Blvd.. Only the routes of the bus lines on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. are subject to temporary changes. The organization has been made and there are teams of "Traffic Police" on site, regulating traffic. If necessary, the section will be closed in stages," Dimitrov emphasized.