Dotsova met with Patriarch Daniil

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, met with the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil. The conversation was also attended by the Deputy Speakers of Parliament Ivan Angelov, Raya Nazaryan, Ayten Sabri, Stoyu Stoev, Tsoncho Ganev and MP Atanas Slavov, as well as the metropolitans of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC), the press center of the National Assembly announced.

Patriarch Daniil blessed the MPs and congratulated Mihaela Dotsova on her election as Speaker of the 52nd National Assembly. The parliament was constituted expeditiously and without opposition and I hope that this is a good start and that its work will continue in this way, he added.

Division and opposition have been present among the people in recent years, it is time as a nation to show that we can listen to different opinions and never forget that standing against us is a person with different views, but a person like us, Patriarch Daniil emphasized. We all need attention, understanding and justice and if we focus on this, we will be able to seek unity in diversity, he added. Let us strive to communicate with respect for each other, to unite around useful things and to set as our goal this national unity, which is also written on the building of the National Assembly - “Unity makes strength“, Patriarch Daniil addressed the members of parliament.

The Speaker of the Parliament noted that the participation in the meeting of members of parliament from all parliamentary groups is a recognition of the role of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in the history of our people and is an expression of the will to make efforts for the development of Bulgarian spirituality. Our society faces many challenges, but the greatest among them is to preserve the moral foundations, virtues and values in which religion educates, pointed out Mihaela Dotsova. In her words, we must listen to the Church's messages of unity, to put aside differences and seek working solutions. She stated that she sees a desire to resume political dialogue and do what is necessary to adopt quality laws. Each of us can contribute to Bulgaria's survival, added Mihaela Dotsova.

During the conversation, it was noted that the time had not come for the 51st National Assembly to adopt amendments to the Law on Preschool and School Education related to the introduction of religious instruction. The parliamentarians expressed their readiness to discuss the possibility of children being educated in such a subject at the parents' choice, the parliament's press center said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, stated that the opinion of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will be sought for every bill that has a bearing on the development of Bulgarian spirituality.

The Speaker of the Parliament presented His Holiness with an enthroned cross and wished him to contribute to the unity of the Bulgarian people and to the affirmation of the eternal spiritual values of our Church. For his part, Patriarch Daniil presented Mihaela Dotsova with an icon "The Image of the Lord Jesus Christ Not Made by Hands" and the book by Assoc. Prof. Maria Kyoseva "The Civil Status of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church".

On April 30 this year Michaela Dotsova from “Progressive Bulgaria” was elected Speaker of the 52nd National Assembly (NA). This happened at the first ceremonial session of the newly elected parliament.