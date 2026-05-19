Minister Efremova: Legal changes guarantee that the minimum pension will increase to 347.51 euros as of July 1 (Overview)

Changes to the budget extension law guarantee that the minimum pension for insurance length of service and age will increase from 322.37 euros to 347.51 euros as of July 1. This was stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

She indicated that the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy supports the changes in the bill. It regulates that the minimum pension for insurance length of service and age will increase by 7.8%, by which all pensions granted until the end of 2025 will increase from July 1, according to the Social Security Code.

The change in the extension law is necessary because the current legal provisions do not provide grounds for the minimum pension to increase by 7.8% from July 1, which would harm a large part of the elderly.

She emphasized that the timely adoption of the bill by the National Assembly is extremely important so that all pensioners can be on an equal footing from July 1. “The preparation of the legislative changes proves the good interaction between the institutions in order to responsibly, flexibly and quickly achieve justice and for all pensioners to receive an increase in their pensions at the same time“, said Minister Natalia Efremova.