The Cabinet will adopt amendments to the Regulation on Pensions and Social Security Experience

At its regular meeting on Wednesday, the Council of Ministers will adopt an amendment to the Regulation on Pensions and Social Security Experience, adopted by a decree of the Council of Ministers from 2000. The ministers are about to appoint a chairman of the Administrative Reform Council, summarized dariknews.bg.

It is also expected that a chairman of the Central Commission for Combating Antisocial Activities of Minors and Juveniles under the Council of Ministers will be appointed, as well as a chairman of the National Council for People with Disabilities.

A Legislative Program of the Council of Ministers for the period May - June 2026 will also be adopted.