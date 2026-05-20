Deputies are considering three bills for amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code

Three bills for amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code will be considered by the parliament at first reading. Two of them were submitted by the Council of Ministers and are related to the money under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, BNT recalled.



The introduced amendments should ensure judicial control when terminating corruption crimes and thus ensure control over the ad hoc prosecutor who investigates the Prosecutor General. The third proposal for amendments is from "Democratic Bulgaria".

In the afternoon, the temporary committee for the development of new Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly will discuss the proposals for amendments.

Yesterday, there was an exchange of remarks after the proposals of "Progressive Bulgaria". Some of the new ideas include not allowing ministers to be heard on opposition day. The time allowed for speaking in debates is being reduced. According to the opposition, this limits their rights and silences their voice.