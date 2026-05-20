Over 50 thousand high school graduates are expected to take the Bulgarian language and literature matriculation exam

Today, the first mandatory Bulgarian language and literature matriculation exam is being held in 783 schools in the country. Over 53 thousand students have stated that they will take it.

The matriculation exam begins at 8.30 am and will last four hours. Early in the morning, the Ministry of Education, as is tradition due to security measures, generated the Bulgarian language and literature matriculation test from nearly 6 million combinations. For years now, it has been divided into three modules to prevent cheating. The first two are 60 minutes long with questions, with open and closed answers, and the third module - for creating a text, is 120 minutes long.



There are two separate topics for the interpretive composition and the essay. They are combined in question 41 in the test, with number 8 being drawn.

We will find out what is behind this number, who is the author of the composition and what the topics are when the students start coming out. The Ministry will announce the topics after 12.30.

Two novelties this year. The identification form will not be placed in a separate small envelope, but will be part of the first answer sheet. And secondly - the works will now be viewable within a single three-day period for the entire country, with only technical corrections possible.

Today, students must write with a black pen because of scanning. 30 points are needed for a three. There is video surveillance in the rooms to prevent cheating, as well as 13,800 custodians who monitor order. Those caught cheating will have their matriculation exams canceled. The results will be ready by June 11.