The PB has good proposals for prices, but they can only regulate the work of the chains and nothing more. This was stated to BTV by Tsoncho Ganev, MP from "Vazrazhdane".

The price proposals are good, but the majority extended the deadline to calibrate them with the chains. Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with representatives of large stores yesterday, and the measures will begin to take effect in 2 or 3 months. So for the third week we have no measures that will take effect immediately, he added.

"Vazrazhdane" demanded the removal of VAT on bread and medicines.

He gave an example that when the VAT on bread was reduced, the price remained the same.