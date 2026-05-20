Serious accident claims life in Yambol region

A serious accident claimed the life of a man this morning near the Yambol village of Tenevo. The incident occurred at around 6.50 am at the junction for the village.

According to initial information, a passenger car left the roadway and overturned in a roadside field. The medical team that arrived at the scene declared the driver dead.

The area of the accident has been cordoned off, an inspection is underway. The causes of the serious incident are yet to be clarified. Traffic in the area is not closed.