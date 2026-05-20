Two Syrian families found a second home in Ivaylovgrad

The State Agency for Refugees successfully completed another step of cultural adaptation and integration within the framework of the project for the effective resettlement of third-country nationals on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Two Syrian families found their new home in Ivaylovgrad under a partnership agreement between the state agency and Bulgarian municipalities. The encounter with Bulgarian history and culture began with the beautiful ancient villa “Armira”.

In a week, two families will be accommodated in the Municipality of Burgas, also within the framework of the effective resettlement project.

We recall that at a meeting in Brussels at the end of last year, it was reported that Bulgaria is fulfilling all its commitments regarding the EU resettlement program for third-country nationals.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers, Nikola Kazakov.

Within the framework of the project, a total of up to 25 third-country nationals will be resettled on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with European regulations and the Framework of the National Mechanism for the Implementation of the Commitments of the Republic of Bulgaria on Resettlement.

This will contribute to strengthening solidarity and cooperation with third countries affected by migration flows, including through resettlement in the European Union and through other legal means of protection.

The project will be implemented within the framework of the Program of the Republic of Bulgaria under the Fund

„Asylum, Migration and Integration“ 2021-2027.