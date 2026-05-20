Businessman Joakim Kalamaris: I was "ordered", they showed me my business card, which says "Clean it up"

Businessman Professor Joakim Kalamaris, who reported in 2024 that he was the subject of blackmail and racketeering by a group gravitating around the murdered Martin Bozanov-Notarius, gave more details about the case in question on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” on "Nova TV".

He said that "these people have ordered us in time, they are not only strong, but untouchable".

"A friend invited me, showed me my business card and it says - "clean it", added Kalamaris.

He said that he had a contract with investors to build a residential complex, after which it became clear that a neighbor was constantly filing complaints against the future project. At the same time, the investor withdrew, as he had not fulfilled any of the commitments made in advance.

“At the preliminary contract level, we appear as fraudsters for something that someone else has not fulfilled”, he added.

Kalamaris noticed “strange things - many people who are connected with fuel smuggling, known in Bulgaria, with large companies that trade in votes, who are involved in the marijuana trade, in the energy sector”. Then it became clear that Kalamaris had received an indictment from the prosecutor's office not to leave the country and a cash bail so as not to be arrested. The businessman understood that it was a scheme related to the Notary when certain individuals appeared to offer out-of-court settlements. When asked who these intermediaries were, he replied: “Many people. Bozhanov was sending emissaries.

“Bozhanov is the only one who apparently “paid the bill” so that they could cover the tracks of this hunt. That is why his assassination was clearly necessary, he was the main central attacker”, the businessman added.

He also emphasized that the neighbor who filed complaints and the co-investors had the same lawyer – the Notary's partner – Velimir Atanasov.