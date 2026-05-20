Eurostat: Bulgaria is among the leaders in the EU in terms of number of beehives

The number of beehives on farms in the European Union reached a record 9.4 million in 2023, according to Eurostat data published on the occasion of today's World Bee Day.

Bulgaria is among the countries with the largest number of beehives in the EU - around 1 million, ranking after Italy, Romania and Greece.

In 2023, Italy had almost 1.9 million beehives on farms, followed by Romania with 1.7 million, Greece with 1.2 million and Bulgaria with 1 million.

In total, compared to 2020, the number of beehives in the EU increased by 1.3 million, or 16 percent - from 8.1 million to 9.4 million.

The data provide a partial picture, as statistics on the structure of farms only cover hives registered on farms.

Among the countries for which data are available, the number of beehives increased in 12 EU Member States. The strongest growth was recorded in Italy - with 822,490 hives, or 79 percent.

A decline was recorded in 10 countries, with the largest decreases in Hungary - with 152,110 hives, or 34 percent, and Spain - with 131,440 hives, or 14 percent.

Bees play a key role in the pollination of agricultural crops in both warmer and colder climates. They can survive the winter months in their hives, using their honey reserves.

On the occasion of World Bee Day, the European Commission recalls that in 2023 it presented the initiative “A New Deal for Pollinators“, aimed at curbing the alarming decline of wild pollinators in Europe.

The renewed strategy provides for measures at European and national level to reverse the trend of pollinator decline by 2030. The initiative is part of the EU Biodiversity Strategy to 2030.