The interim results of the inspections ordered by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev after the serious incident between a freight vehicle and a bus on the Hemus Motorway, show serious violations by the freight carrier "Steli Mega Metali" EOOD. The company has been issued orders to impose compulsory administrative measures to temporarily suspend its public freight transport activities until the identified discrepancies are eliminated, the department announced.

The accident occurred on May 12 between a freight vehicle of the company "Steli Mega Metali" EOOD and a bus owned by „Union Ivkoni“ OOD, leased to the carrier „GROUP PLUS“ OOD.

The results of the thematic inspection of the Executive Agency „Automobile Administration“ of the carrier „GROUP PLUS“ OOD currently show that a waybill has not been submitted for the course taken, for which a report has been drawn up. The bus tachograph and the driver's card have been seized by the investigative authorities and will be analyzed within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings.

According to the previously collected data, the carrier „Steli Mega Metali“ EOOD has not proven financial stability within the statutory period. Therefore, on May 19, 2026, an order for a compulsory administrative measure for the temporary suspension of the activity was issued until the non-compliance was eliminated.

During the inspection, it was also established that the company had not complied with the requirement that the transport activity be managed permanently and effectively by a person with a certificate of professional competence. The carrier has not had a transport activity manager since March 1, 2026, which is why a second order for the temporary suspension of the activity was issued. Both orders are to be delivered to the company manager.

When analyzing the data from the digital tachograph of the truck, periods of driving without a valid card inserted were established, including at the time of the incident. It was also established that the tachograph had been switched to the “out of range“ (OUT) mode, as well as that the device did not have a valid periodic certification. Acts will be drawn up for these violations.

The supervising prosecutor in the initiated pre-trial proceedings will be notified of all violations found. Inspections of both companies are ongoing.