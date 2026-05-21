Svetla Yancheva is the new executive director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency. This was confirmed to bTV by the Minister of Agriculture, Plamen Abrovski.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev dismissed the previous executive director of the Food Safety Agency, Dr. Angel Mavrovski, with his removal from the post effective today.

„As you know, by order of the Prime Minister from yesterday, as of today, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has a new executive director - Prof. Yancheva.

This morning I spoke with Dr. Mavrovski and asked him, in a gentlemanly manner, to organize a reception-handover. I intend to thank him for his work so far. I believe that there should be continuity, and not deny what has been done.

It is completely normal for a new team to be formed by new people. There is nothing new in this change.

Dr. Mavrovski did a very good job. He showed that this agency can work and communicate with people, but I think that his work can be further improved.

Don't think that this is about unfinished business. It's just that every new management comes with its own team. There is no drama, there is nothing.“, Abrovski also commented.

According to Mavrovski, the order he received for his release is on the letterhead of the Council of Ministers, but it is without a signature and seal.

Dr. Mavrovski was appointed at the end of February by the caretaker government and in recent months his activities have been associated with serious revelations about illegal slaughterhouses, closed meat processing plants and tons of destroyed production due to non-compliance with legal safety requirements, BNR reported.

Who is Svetla Yancheva?

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetla Yancheva held the post of Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food in the period February - May 2017 during the caretaker government of Prof. Ognyan Gerdzhikov.

She is a long-time lecturer and scientist at the Agricultural University in Plovdiv, where she also holds a number of leadership positions. She was the Vice-Rector for International Affairs, as well as the Director of the Center for International Affairs and Public Relations at the university.

Since 2006, she has headed the Laboratory "Plant Biotechnology", and later became an associate professor and professor at the Department of "Genetics and Breeding". Her professional activity is focused on the field of plant breeding and biotechnology.

In 2021, Prof. Dr. Svetla Yancheva was awarded the prestigious European Erasmus Academic Minister Award for her contribution to the development of student mobility and international cooperation.