Weather today, forecast for Friday, May 22: Thunderstorms in most parts of the country

A first and second level warning for temporarily intense rainfall, powerful thunderstorm activity and local hail has been announced in almost the entire country.

In the areas with code orange, amounts of up to about 50 liters per square meter are possible.

Maximum temperatures will be lower, compared to yesterday, between 20° and 25°, in Sofia – around 20°. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria – a northeasterly wind, which will temporarily intensify during the thunderstorms.

In the mountains a strong northwesterly wind will continue to blow. There will also be rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and local hail.

Also on the Black Sea coast there will be precipitation in many places, in separate areas with thunderstorms. A weak and moderate northeasterly wind will blow.

On Saturday and Sunday the weather will be mostly cloudy, in many areas with precipitation, in places intense and significant in quantity, accompanied by temporary strengthening of the wind and thunderstorm activity. The conditions for local hail remain. The maximum temperatures will decrease and will be between 19° and 24°.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be less precipitation, mainly in the afternoon hours. Significant warming is also expected.