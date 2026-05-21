Minister Vassilev: Easy, fast and accessible services for citizens and businesses is our top priority

The new Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation has two clear goals. The first is accelerated economic growth based on products and services with high added value. Innovations, technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones and everything else that will transform the economy. The second is to improve processes in state administration through technology and AI, in order to make administrative services accessible, easy and convenient for citizens and businesses. This was stated by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev. He opened a conference “Together in the new business reality: challenging the AI expert“ in Sofia, organized by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the global Enterprise Europe Network.

The Minister emphasized that it is particularly important for the state to transform from a passive observer of technology companies that are transforming the economy into an accelerator of this process. “We have the political will and the ambition of the state to stimulate the development of businesses with high added value in order to open high-paying jobs here. Let's keep the talents in Bulgaria and attract talents from abroad“, said Vassilev.

According to him, there are all the prerequisites for this and it is important that they are built on in the coming months. “This is precisely what we will work on to attract investments in key sectors for the economy of the future“, he added.

The Minister of Innovations categorically emphasized that artificial intelligence is a means of achieving more with less. “It is not intended to replace working and knowledgeable people, but to help and save time“, explained Vassilev. He showed the forum attendees a graph showing data on the exponential growth of technologies. "We see that regardless of whether there have been wars and financial crises, they are evolving," he explained, adding that AI can be extremely useful for improving processes in companies, optimizing costs and easier access to new markets.

He challenged the experts in the room to seek answers to the questions: What will the world look like in 2030? And what will the world look like in 2045, when, according to the theory of scientist Ray Kurzweil, the singularity will occur? “I believe that by sharing the knowledge and expertise of each of us, but also seeing the same challenges, we can seek common solutions“, the minister addressed the forum's specialists.

The event was also attended by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber and Coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network Bulgaria Dobri Mitrev, business representatives and experts in cybersecurity and AI, who discussed the future of Bulgarian business on a national and global scale.