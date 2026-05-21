„Ms. Kallas, there are countries in the European Union that say YES before they have even heard what they are being asked by Washington. This fact was confirmed by Marco Rubio, who, unfortunately, also named my country Bulgaria among these countries“, recalled Bulgarian MEP Petar Volgin at an EP meeting, where the EU strategy for dealing with the current crises in the Middle East was discussed in the presence of Kaia Kallas.

Petar Volgin addressed the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas, pointing out that there are other governments in Europe that are subordinate to Washington.

“The European Union leadership also does not show that it is inclined to pursue a policy independent of the US. Yes, at the moment you are demonstrating dissatisfaction with Donald Trump, but this is dissatisfaction with the current president. If another president, for example Kamala Harris, rules in Washington, then the Brussels elite will once again become the US poodle!“, said Peter Volgin and asked the following question to European Commissioner Kallas, choosing several facts:

„My specific question to you, Mrs. Kallas, is why does the European Commission suffer from such a lack of principle? You did not react, you did not condemn the kidnapping of the legally elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, you did not react to the absolutely illegal attacks by American and Israeli forces against Iran? When will the European Commission show more courage and more principle?“

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, listened carefully to the address of Bulgarian MEP Peter Volgin, but its politically incorrect content caused a slight discomfort against the background of the general formal tone. Kaia Callas displayed verbal equilibristism and avoided a direct answer to the question, diverting the audience's attention in another direction.