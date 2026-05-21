The Minister of Energy dismisses the Board of Directors of BEH and appoints a new one

"One of my next steps is to dismiss the Board of Directors of BEH and appoint a new management team, which will increase the efficiency and transparency of the work". This was stated by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova at a briefing, where she presented the priorities of her department, Nova TV reported.

"Our approach to work will not be campaign-based, but consistent, expert and transparent. First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who has given me this trust, my team - Deputy Ministers Dr. Lyubomira Gancheva and Kiril Temelkov, as well as the Head of the Political Cabinet Desislava Nikolova," Petrova also said.

According to her, she has selected a close-knit team of professionals who know the sector, institutions, the European framework and the real problems facing the energy system well.

The Minister emphasized that one of her first tasks upon taking office was to establish a complete and objective picture of the current state. Delays have been identified in a number of projects and reforms, which could lead to the loss of over 1 billion euros under European programs. She announced that she is starting a detailed audit of BEH, the Kozloduy NPP - New capacities and mines "Maritsa-East".

Petrova also indicated that on Friday she will have a meeting with her Turkish colleagues on the issue of the contract with "Botaş", which, according to her, is a priority topic for her department.

"We conducted a strategic review of the financial condition of the companies in the system, the implementation of the investment programs and the activities of the ministry, as well as the progress of the commitments under the PVP, because there are deadlines there - August 31, 2026. At the same time, we also focused on the status of key reforms and projects with other European and donor funding," explained the Minister of Energy

Petrova was categorical that the inspection had identified "delays": "Unfortunately, this delay is in relation to critical reforms, a number of administrative difficulties in the implementation of investments, as well as the need to accelerate the work on adapting the regulatory framework to the state of the sector".

The preparation of amendments and supplements to three basic laws - the Energy Act, the Renewable Energy Sources Act and the Energy Efficiency Act, as well as the secondary regulatory framework, has been delayed. They must adapt the regulations to the development of the sector and, on the other hand, transpose European legislation so that our country can fully use the potential for transformation of key sectors such as the heating and cooling sector, the building sector, the technical requirements for new market participants - such as storage systems, energy communities, active consumers and others.

"To date, the implementation and payments for investments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan in the “Energy“ are registering a backlog in a number of procedures", the Minister of Energy emphasized.

She was categorical that what personally worries her is that almost nothing has been done regarding the effective absorption of funds under the Modernization Fund. There are serious delays both in already approved investments and in the preparation of new support schemes.

"There is also a delay in the preparation for the absorption of funding under the European Economic Area - the so-called "Norway Program". There is a resource provided there for energy communities, feasibility studies, PAWEC and other projects, but again a significant delay is reported. Another important and long-standing issue in the sector is the development and implementation of a comprehensive strategic vision for the “Maritsa-East“ complex, which is key to the security and balance of the electricity system, but also for the regional economy and employment”, she pointed out.

And she added: “In my opinion, there is currently no significant progress in formulating such a vision, including in terms of the normative and regulatory preparation necessary for a smooth and fair transformation. Especially in the current geopolitical situation, energy security remains a priority focus. Part of this vision for the “Maritsa-East“ complex is also the reform of BEH, which is related to a commitment under the PVP and requires improving corporate governance, including actions to restructure the holding structure. As a result of all this delay, the risk is that the failure to implement reforms will call into question a resource of European funding that exceeds 1 billion euros”.