Elenko Bozhkov: There are extremely worrying things at Kozloduy NPP. The approach was infantile

All doubts, suspicions and concerns in the energy sector are completely justified. It is clear that there is an underestimation and obstruction of the repairs of basic capacities in the electricity system. This was stated by the former Deputy Minister of Energy Elenko Bozhkov in the program “Since the Day“ on BNT.

I admire the moderation of the Minister of Energy, Mrs. Petrova. I spoke about all this much earlier. This vicious practice was resumed during the government “Zhelyazkov“. It is a waste of funds, he specified.

There are extremely worrying things at the Kozloduy NPP - New Power Plants. The approach has been infantile. The people who work there are not prepared. The staff turnover also shows that the work is not done well and measures must be taken, Bozhkov explained.

In “Mini Maritsa East“ very serious things will come out, but you will see.

There is indeed a risk of losing 50 billion euros. There is a project that is in the completion phase, but it is going with difficulties. Documents have been significantly delayed so that the verifiers can work. Now we have to catch up. Some difficulties can be expected, the energy expert also commented.

The power of the special manager cannot be uncontrolled. This does not comply with any rules or ethics. It seems to me that it is much better to buy a power plant, such as Maritsa East 1 TPP, than Lukoil Neftochim. Is this a spoon for our mouths?, Elenko Bozhkov believes.

During the time of Minister Zhecho Stankov, the Turkish side itself proposed a memorandum to resume talks on “Botaş“. To this day, it is not known what is written in it. Now we are entering a phase of negotiations on this contract, so that it will be beneficial for us, he added.