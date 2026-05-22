Parliament session: Reviewing restoration of the anti-corruption commission

In the National Assembly, MPs will consider the cabinet's proposal to restore the Commission for Counteracting Corruption, which was closed at the beginning of the year, BNT reports.

The work of the commission is also related to receiving over 250 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Council of Ministers' proposal is that it should consist of 5 members with a mandate of 5 years, and that its chairman should change every year. The commission should monitor conflicts of interest and have investigative powers.

For the first time within the framework of parliamentary control, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will answer questions from MPs. The inquiry to him is from “Vazrazhdane“ and is related to the government's policy towards refugees.

In addition to the Prime Minister, five more ministers will participate in the regular parliamentary control.