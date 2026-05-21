Dimitar Manolov: We are very close to protests

We are very close to protests. Let the new administration make the effort to start a conversation with us. This was stated in the “Interview in NOVA News” the president of the CT “Podkrepa” Dimitar Manolov.

“With these talks, with this speech, no other reaction can be expected. Not because we don't like this or that person, but because the approach is seriously wrong”, said Manolov.

Earlier from the Union of Administrative Employees at the CT “Podkrepa” warned in an open letter about unrest among civil servants due to the 10 percent reduction in personnel costs announced by Finance Minister Galab Donev.

According to Manolov, a mechanical approach is once again being applied, without a functional analysis of what is happening in the administration.

He explained that there are a total of 304 administrations, excluding the president's. “Look, see which one is not needed. Because there are also administrations whose capacity needs to be strengthened. The Consumer Protection Commission has a staff of 150 people. And not all the staff are occupied”, he added.

”We all agree that there are political appointments within the administration. Somewhere for the same position there is a 3.5-fold difference in pay, which is not normal. The one who is in the attic, we know that most often it is a political appointment”, commented the unionist.

As a “red line” Manolov defined the mechanical approach. “Then, when a functional analysis of the individual administration is made, then we must come to some conclusion”, he added.

Malonov also commented on the proposal that civil servants pay their own insurance. “It is good to remember that when the state started paying their insurance, it took it out of their salaries and became only a contributor. We have nothing against the insurance contributions being returned to the salaries and they paying them themselves, but this conversation is starting to get bigger. Because then we will start talking about the restrictions that civil servants have, which other people do not have. About the fact that they cannot exercise other activities except that of a civil servant”, he commented.