Ivan Demerdzhiev: No cuts will be made in the Ministry of Interior without a detailed analysis

No cuts will be made without analysis, but there will be optimization in structures with overlapping functions, so as to intensify the work of the ministry, said the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev at a meeting with the unions at the Ministry of Interior, the department's website reported.

„The financial situation of the state is extremely difficult, since the beginning of the year a lot of expenses have been incurred that the current government must deal with”, explained Demerdzhiev, quoted in the announcement.

He added that the need to tighten financial discipline is dictated by management decisions of previous governments.

„Efforts are aimed at getting out of this difficult situation in 2026. Subsequently, a solution will be sought to determine a fair and transparent way to form the salaries of civil servants in all spheres,” said Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the imbalances at the state level are extremely serious and everything possible will be done to overcome them.

Together with Deputy Ministers Kaloyan Kaloyanov and Kaloyan Miltenov, as well as the Acting Secretary General Georgi Kandev, the meeting discussed topics related to the adoption of Budget 2026. The trade union organizations were presented with the instructions given by the Ministry of Finance in relation to the income policy in the budgetary sphere, relevant to the employees of the Ministry of Interior, the department added.

„We will restore regular dialogue with the trade union organizations in the Ministry of Interior. "I plan to hold meetings every few weeks," the minister said, adding that he would expect all unions to present their demands and recommendations for improving working conditions and the fulfillment of the department's obligations.

"As we have already announced, we are starting an administrative reform with two clear goals - increasing efficiency and reducing costs. I want to clearly state that there will be no mass layoffs that lead to a loss of administrative capacity and legal risks," said Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of yesterday's government meeting.

"There will be no layoffs and restructuring before a preliminary review of the structures and functions has been carried out," the Prime Minister also stated.

He said that there should be a thorough analysis to establish which functions are duplicated and which ones can be automated and digitalized.

In order to meet the goals, an Administrative Reform Council will be established, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev.